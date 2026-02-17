Kenvue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.47 billion, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.12 billion.

