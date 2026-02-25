Kennedy-Wilson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $120.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $501 million.

