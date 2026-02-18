Kaiser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.2 million in…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.53 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $929 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.5 million, or $6.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

