JELD-WEN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $802 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $619.1 million, or $7.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3.1 billion.

