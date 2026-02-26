International Seaways: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $127.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $127.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.45 per share.

The company posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.3 million, or $6.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $843.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSW

