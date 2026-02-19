Integer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48.6 million.…

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $472.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.8 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.29 to $6.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion.

