Insulet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $101.6 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $783.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247.1 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

