Insmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $328.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.54.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $263.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.28 billion, or $6.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $606.4 million.

