Inseego: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported profit of $469,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $838,000, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $166.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $36 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $190 million.

