Innospec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported net income of $47.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.50 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $455.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.6 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOSP

