InMode: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 46 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.8 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $370.5 million.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.48 per share, with revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

