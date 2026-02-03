Ingredion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $165 million in its…

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $165 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.53 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $729 million, or $11.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.22 billion.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.