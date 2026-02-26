Immunic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97.2 million, or 62 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMUX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.