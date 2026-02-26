Imax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $637,000. On…

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.9 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $410.2 million.

