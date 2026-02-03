Illinois Tool Works: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $790…

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $790 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.72.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.07 billion, or $10.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.04 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $11 to $11.40 per share.

