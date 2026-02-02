Idexx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $248.2…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $248.2 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $13.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.3 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $14.29 to $14.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.63 billion to $4.72 billion.

