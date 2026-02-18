ICL Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.15 billion.

