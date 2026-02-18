Iamgold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $406.6 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $664.4 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAG

