Hilton Grand Vacations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.