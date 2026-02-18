HF Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $6.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $579 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.87 billion.

