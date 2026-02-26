Heron Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $154.9 million.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $173 million to $183 million.

