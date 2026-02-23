Helix Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported profit of $8.3 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported profit of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $334.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.8 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

