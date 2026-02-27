HEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported earnings of $41.4 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported earnings of $41.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $805.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.3 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE

