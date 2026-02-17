Hecla Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $134.4…

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $134.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $448.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $321.7 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

