Harmonic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $360.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Harmonic said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 27 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $440 million to $480 million.

