Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $451.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.9 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

