Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.9 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $300.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70.5 million to $72 million for the fiscal first quarter.

