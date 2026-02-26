Gray Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $792 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $85 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gray Media said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $770 million.

