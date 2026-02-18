Grand Canyon Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $86.7 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported profit of $86.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $3.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.21 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $308.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.2 million, or $7.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

