Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $10.63 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.5 cents at $2.37 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 2.92 cents at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.02 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.