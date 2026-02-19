Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 15 cents at $5.63 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 8 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 9.25 cents at $11.41 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.12 cents at $2.48 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.57 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.75 cent at $.94 a pound.

