Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 11.5 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2.5 cents at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $2.47 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.3 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.