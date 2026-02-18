Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.38 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1 cent at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.23 cent at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.02 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.15 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.