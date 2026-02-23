Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 2.75 cents at $5.69 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 2.25 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 2.32 cents at $2.45 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 3.35 cents at $3.65 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.94 a pound.

