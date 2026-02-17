Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.5 cent at $5.48 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.10 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.63 cents at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 3.05 cents at $3.69 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.22 cent at $.92 a pound.

