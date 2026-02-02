Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 2.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 2.75 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 12 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 3.5 cents at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.83 cent at $2.38 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.95 cents at $3.66 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.47 cent at $.88 a pound.

