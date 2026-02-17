Globe Specialty Metals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 6 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $329.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $170.7 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

