Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $217.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $5.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.32 billion.

