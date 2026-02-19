Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million. On…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $382.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.3 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

