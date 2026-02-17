Genco Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $78.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $226.7 million.

