Gartner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $242.1 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.50 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $729 million, or $9.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 billion.

