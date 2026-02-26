FTI Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $54.5 million in its fourth…

WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $54.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $990.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $270.9 million, or $8.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $8.90 to $9.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.1 billion.

