Frontdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $433 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion.

