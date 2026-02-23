Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported profit of $33.8 million in its…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported profit of $33.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $285.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.3 million, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.