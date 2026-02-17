Franklin Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.3 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.1 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion.

