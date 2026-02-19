Forum Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $202.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.7 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as -$791.5 million.

Forum Energy expects full-year revenue of $800 million.

