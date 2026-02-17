Fluor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.57 billion in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.57 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $9.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.