Fiverr: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 86 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $430.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $108 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

