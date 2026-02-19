Five9: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.7…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $300.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $296.5 million to $302.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

