First Majestic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $463.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $164.9 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

First Majestic shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

